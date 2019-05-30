World’s tiniest baby surprises everyone

Baby Saybie defied all odds after being born five months prematurely. She weighed the size of an apple but has now been sent home a healthy 2kg.

Baby Saybie defied all odds after being born five months prematurely. She weighed the size of an apple but has now been sent home a healthy 2kg.

The world's smallest surviving baby has gone home healthy after being born five months prematurely.

Little Saybie, a nickname given to her by her nurses, weighed just 245 grams - roughly the size of an apple - when she was delivered at a San Diego hospital in December.

Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days but was sent home this month as a healthy little girl weighing 2kg.

Saybie was born dangerously early after her mother developed pre-eclampsia and was forced to be induced.

The baby girl named Saybie by nurses was born in December at just 23 weeks.

She was on life support before being taken to ICU. Picture: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital

After her birth, the hospital's life support team rushed to stabilise her before she was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit, according to ABC 10.

Despite her parents being told she may not survive the first 24 hours, baby Saybie defied all odds and was sent home in mid-May.

"At birth, she was roughly the same weight as a large apple or a child's juice box," said Trisha Khaleghi, CEO of the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital where baby Saybie was delivered.

Baby Saybie needed to be induced, as she was not gaining weight in the womb. Picture: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital

In a video released by the hospital, the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "They told my husband that he had about an hour with her, and that she was going to pass away.

"That hour turned into two hours, which turned into a day, which turned into a week."

She described the birth as the scariest day of her life.

"We should celebrate this date every time," she said, adding, "It's going to be a special one for us."

The adorable little girl defied all odds despite her parents being told she might not survive. Picture: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital

She was sent home in mid-May at a healthy 2kg. Picture: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital



Neonatologist Paul Wozniak told AP while baby Saybie was born with a strong heart rate, she needed special equipment, including a custom-sized blood pressure cuff and diapers as small as a table napkin.

Saybie's ranking as the world's smallest baby ever to survive was according to the Tiniest Baby Registry maintained by the University of Iowa, the hospital said.

Dr Edward Bell, a professor of paediatrics at the University of Iowa, explained Saybie had the lowest birth weight of those submitted to the registry.

Baby Saybie weighed 7g less than the previous world’s smallest surviving baby born in Germany in 2015. Picture: Sharp Mary Birch Hospital

"The registry contains only those infants submitted and medically confirmed," he told AP. "We cannot rule out even smaller infants who have not been reported to the registry."

Baby Saybie weighed 7g less than the previous world's smallest surviving baby born in Germany in 2015.