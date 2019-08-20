‘Worst in the competition’ star exposed

PATRICK Dangerfield had the opportunity to ice the game for Geelong when he kicked for goal on the run in the final term against Brisbane.

The kick faded left, giving the Cats a 17-point buffer that was ultimately overrun by the Lions, who recorded a thrilling one-point win at the Gabba.

While the loss could hardly be attributed solely to Dangerfield's kick, David King has identified kicking for goal on the run as a weakness in the Brownlow Medal winner's game.

In the last four years, Dangerfield has recorded 23 shots on the run between 30-40 metres from goal. He's only kicked two of them.

"He's gone at nine per cent," King told SEN's Whateley.

"That would be the worst in the competition.

"Geelong had a foothold on that game. They had a three-goal lead, Dangerfield bursts from the middle and if he kicks that goal they go to 22 points and I think the game is over."

Patrick Dangerfield missed a chance to win the game at the weekend.

Geelong coach Chris Scott was asked about the statistical anomaly on Fox Footy's AFL 360, suggesting he was surprised to learn of Dangerfield's deficiency.

"It's a lot of shots, 23, so you can't say it's a small sample," Scott said.

"But I'd like to see the numbers from just outside those margins."

Brisbane took control of the match in the final term, with Charlie Cameron kicking two of his five majors.

In the aftermath of the loss Scott bristled at suggestions Cameron had been the difference, but the Geelong coach changed his tune on Monday night.

"I might have misrepresented my thoughts - it wouldn't be the first time," Scott said.

"I gave him three coaches' votes. I thought he was pretty good.

"If it came across as disrespectful that certainly wasn't my intention. He's a brilliant little player.

"I'm just not convinced that it was disrespectful … but it (his comments) wasn't coming from a bad place, that's for sure."