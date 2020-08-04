‘Worst period ever’ for Mackay region businesses

A QUEENSLAND survey has painted a grim picture of business in Mackay with owners reporting dire circumstances and saying it is the worst period ever experienced.

The Suncorp Pulse survey, conducted by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland, found owners and operators across the Central Coast were pessimistic about the past three months as they struggled with low confidence and were constrained in turnover.

The Central Coast region in the survey encompasses Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday.

CCIQ economist Jack Baxter said the downturn impacted all areas of business operation including hiring, capital investment and general productivity

The survey found the sentiment of business owners in the Central Coast region was lower than Queensland overall at the height of the lockdown when businesses were shuttered and people’s movements restrained.

Nearly three in four Central Coast businesses experienced weaker general business conditions amid the restrictions.

CCIQ found the crisis was the “worst period ever encountered by businesses” on the Central Coast.

Corner of Wood and Victoria Street. Mackay CBD. Picture: Tony Martin

The regional surveys results do not date back to the mining bust period.

Mr Baxter said the stage three easing of restrictions and the early border opening gave some hope to businesses with most reporting an improved outlook for the coming quarter.

“Obviously businesses are really feeling the pinch,” he said.

“There are slivers of light in this report and one of them was the fact that businesses (surveyed said) they are expecting conditions to improve.”

More than half of all businesses in the region surveyed said they expected conditions to remain the same or improve over coming months.

Across Queensland one in five owners confessed their businesses would collapse within three months of support measures being removed, particularly the Federal Government’s JobKeeper payments.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance CEO Kylie Porter said it was no wonder businesses felt uncertain about the future economy in the June quarter.

“The Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region has a great track record in performing well when the global economy is under pressure such as during the GFC in 2009,” she said.

“During this time, the region’s Gross Regional Product increased by a significant 12% while most of Australia’s economy was copping a battering.”

Ms Porter said it was heartening to see the positive sentiment for the coming months.

“There is no doubt that times are challenging right now, however our region’s underpinning industry sectors are well placed to support businesses both through the pandemic and beyond. Our business sector needs to take comfort in that fact.”

CCIQ advocacy and policy general manager Amanda Rohan said this optimistic outlook presented a window of opportunity

“Right now, there is an opportunity to give business clarity and certainty on what’s planned to rebuild Queensland’s economy,” she said.

“Currently, there is stimulus aiding businesses through this crisis period, but it won’t last forever.

“What will last and what will strengthen our economy is business-friendly policies, activating infrastructure projects to give regions a flow of work and enabling businesses to connect, employ and grow.

“Certainty breeds confidence, which is what is needed now.”