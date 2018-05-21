Menu
Whitsunday Police are on the hunt for this person of interest who is suspected of being involved in an attempted break in at a Cannonvale business on Sunday.
News

Would-be thieves thwarted after attempted Cannonvale burgs

Jessica Lamb
by
21st May 2018 5:22 PM

A MASKED offender who tried to smash in the front window panel of a Cannonvale business was scared off by the alarm in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At 4.40am an audible "glass smash” alarm was activated at a business on Shute Harbour Rd which appeared to have been damaged by a heavy object.

Police said no entry was gained into the business and nothing was stolen as once the alarm activated the would-be burglar quickly left.

Police have been able to obtain CCTV images of a person who they believe can help them with their investigations.

This attempted break-in comes just days after a Cannonvale resident scared off a would-be burglar after he shouted "who are you?” when the man tried to open the resident's Eshleby Dr unit's door.

At 2.43pm last Thursday the resident was working on paperwork inside when they saw a Caucasian man, approximately 19-21 years of age, with blonde hair, proportionate build, wearing a white T-shirt and carrying a backpack.

No entry was gained and nothing was stolen from the unit or the parked car.

Anyone who knows anything about either incident is asked to contact Whitsunday police by calling the station on 4948 8888, contacting Policelink on 131 444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours per day.

