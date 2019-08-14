Would you work for this bloke? Boss’s bizarre rules raise eyebrows

AN ADELAIDE business owner says he's not afraid to be labelled a "dickhead" after a bizarre set of "laws" for his employees were labelled "red flags" by social media, declaring there is a method to his alleged madness.

Waterpro founder Clint Adams's says he wants his irrigation supplies business to become a national leader in its field, so he created"12 Immutable Laws" he says he developed to help guide his growth, culture and employees.

But, the commandments, including guiding principles like "No dicks" and "No dry humping" or "get rich right" and "treat money like blood", appear to have sparked a mixed reaction on social media.

The rules came to light in a Seek job ad featuring video of Mr Adams explaining what his rule really mean and why they are important.

Waterpro founder Clint Adams explains his offbeat set of rules.

The ad quickly caught the attention of some in Adelaide's media circles on Twitter but they did not appear to be in a rush to apply, calling Mr Adams' rules "red flags" for potential workers.

The list of rules starts with "do the right thing" but becomes more offbeat as it continues.

According to Mr Adams, there are good reasons for each rule and they haven't caused any problems to date.

Mr Adams said he expected some would react negatively to the ad but those who found them a turn off wouldn't be likely to fit in at Waterpro anyway.

"If someone watches that video and thinks I'm a dickhead then they're not going to apply and that leaves more time for people who do think it's sounds like a good place to work," he told The Advertiser.

"Actually my very first hire still works with me and is coming up to ten years," Mr Adams said.

He said he expected his Immutable Laws to become even more important as his business grew (hopefully) to a national level.

Waterpro's “12 Immutable Laws”

The full list:

- Do the right thing

- Play the long game

- No dicks allowed

- Strike while the irons hot

- Always on the accelerator

- Treat money like blood

- Get rich right

- No dry humping

- Leopard and spots

- F#%k normal

- Get it done, having fun

- Ready, fire, aim