Would you work from an office that was once a toilet block?

WASTE NOT: Nationals Candidate for Lismore Austin Curtin, Tweed Shire Council general manager Troy Green, Lismore MP Thomas George and Cr Pryce Allsop at the Queen Street amenities block. Contributed

EVER had a eureka moment while sitting on the loo?

Those ideas will take on new meaning in the Tweed soon as plans to transform an aging toilet block on Queen St, Murwillumbah into a community office space gets the tick of approval.

Tweed Shire Council has received a $30,000 Heritage Near Me Activation Grant for the revitalisation project to turn the dilapidated amenities block into a meeting space for the community.

"Every year in Murwillumbah there are exciting public events like the Banana Festival, however a shortage of premises for these community events to be run from often poses problems for their committees," Lismore MP Thomas George said.

"The Queen Street Amenities project will see the site renovated to create a space where those community organisations can operate from, allowing the smooth running of events."

The Heritage Near Me Activation Grants target heritage items that are accessible to the public.

Mr George said Tweed Shire Council's innovative idea to bring new life to the heritage block was inspiring.

"By encouraging the community to use and enjoy our heritage places we ensure they are valued and protected for future generations," he said.