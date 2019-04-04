'SHE SNAPPED': Wounding followed 'three day bender'

A woman accused of wounding her now former partner in Proserpine has been given bail.

A WOMAN accused of wounding her now former partner in a domestic incident in Proserpine was bailed on Monday.

The Proserpine woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, aged 51, is charged with wounding in a domestic violence offence on November 26.

She appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court via video from prison on Monday as her solicitor applied for bail.

Solicitor Ali Ladd said there had been a volatile relationship between the woman and her former partner, but the woman did not want to contact the alleged victim in the incident and did not want to return to the Proserpine area.

He said the woman would live in Townsville, at an address she found through the group Sisters Inside, if she got bail.

Ms Ladd also told the court her client did not have any entries on her criminal history for breach of bail or failing to appear in court.

Ms Ladd said her client's matters were progressing to a higher court, but said, as her client had already been in custody for just over four months, she was at risk of serving too much time in jail than what the outcome of the charge could be if she was found guilty.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors opposed bail, saying the woman would be an unacceptable risk of re-offending.

However, Ms Ladd said the woman had no interest in contacting the alleged victim and was actually the person who called the ambulance and offered her former partner assistance on the night of the alleged offence.

Ms Ladd said the alleged incident came after a "three-day bender" with alcohol involved.

She also spoke of how police had been called to the house at times because of domestic violence against the woman where she claimed the person purporting to be the victim was the alleged perpetrator.

"She snapped," Ms Ladd said of her client.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead granted bail as he was concerned the matter would take some time before it would go before the Mackay District Court.

Conditions of her bail included that she lives in Townsville and that she not contact the victim.

Her case will next be in Proserpine Magistrates Court on April 29 for a mention, but she will not be required to be present that day.