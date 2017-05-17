WRAD thanks Westpac on coal stance

WHITSUNDAY Residents Against Dumping (WRAD) have found a friend in their Cannonvale Westpac branch.

Westpac was presented with a certificate of appreciation from the group following its announcement it would only support high quality coal mining projects.

WRAD spokesperson Maggie Mckeown said Westpac's announcement showed they had listened.

"Australians put a lot of pressure on Westpac to refuse funding to Adani, and now we are thanking them for listening to our concerns and showing that they value the future of Australia's climate and economy,” she said.

Dawson MP George Christensen said WRAD should re-consider their praise.

"They might be patting Westpac on the back, but what they should ask Westpac is whether they stopped investing or financing coal projects full stop,” he said.

"They have almost $6billion financed to 60 fossil fuel deals in the last decade.”

Westpac ruled out financing the Carmichael Mine project.