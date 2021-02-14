Wrap it up this V-Day: Mackay Whitsunday STIs on the rise

A rise in chlamydia cases has been recorded across Mackay.

Sexually active Mackay and Whitsunday residents are being reminded to test more than just their relationships this Valentine's Day, with STI figures on the rise across the region.

There were almost 900 new chlamydia cases diagnosed in the Mackay Hospital and Health Service district in 2020, Queensland Health figures show.

Another 226 gonorrhoea cases were reported last year, as well as 24 syphilis infections and one diagnosed case of HIV.

Nurse unit manager at Cairns Sexual Health Service Simon Doyle-Adams said there was a large rise in gonorrhoea in 2020 for areas like Central Queensland and the Sunshine Coast.

"Chlamydia is very common and has increased particularly in areas like Mackay and West Moreton, and it is also high in the Far North," Mr Doyle-Adams said.

He encouraged people to stay healthy by not only using protection, but regularly getting tested and being comfortable having the right conversations with sexual partners.

"It is super easy and super simple to get tested. It should be a normal part of your everyday life if you're sexually active," Mr Doyle-Adams said.

"Most STIs are easily treated, so the earlier you get tested, the quicker you can get the right treatment.

"I know everyone thinks they're indestructible, especially when you're young, but just remember, syphilis killed Al Capone."

It is recommended that you get an STI check at least once each year.

If you have symptoms, have a sexual partner who has symptoms or an STI, have had unprotected sex with casual partners, visit your GP or sexual health clinic as soon as possible.

You can find a local STI clinic near you with the service locator tool on the Stop the Rise of STIs website.

2020 annual total by hospital and health service

Mackay Hospital and Health Service:

Gonorrhoea 226

Chlamydia 893

Syphilis 24

HIV 1

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service:

Gonorrhoea 313

Chlamydia 878

Syphilis 35

HIV 4

