Wrecks for sale: How to buy a car for $5

Proserpine resident Kerrie Barber and Kuttabul resident Bob Donaldson next to the van Ms Barber bought for $375 at a Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction at the Ness St Depot.

Proserpine resident Kerrie Barber and Kuttabul resident Bob Donaldson next to the van Ms Barber bought for $375 at a Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction at the Ness St Depot.

REV HEADS looking for a new pet project can pick up a car for as little as $1 today at the council’s abandoned cars auction.

But buyers have been warned surprises may lurk under the hood.

Today, Mackay Regional Council will hold its public auction of 45 impounded vehicles at the Hume St compound.

A third of the abandoned vehicles were towed in from just two suburbs, Mackay and West Mackay.

Peugeots, Volkswagens, Toyotas and Holdens in every shape and size will go under the hammer at 9am.

This silver ford courier dual cab utility was looking a little worse for wear when it went for sale at Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction at the Ness St Depot.

Read more:

Abandoned rust buckets a gold mine

Mad lads buy V8 car at auction for $265

Rally goers show off ‘shit box’ car for charity

WATCH: More than 60 cars go under the hammer at council sale

While those looking for a bargain will surely find one — with many cars at the previous public auction selling for less than $5 — buyers should be aware the council offers no warranties and accepts no responsibility for the condition of the vehicles.

Gates will open at 8.30am for a viewing before auction.

Attendees must wear enclosed footwear and sign in before the auction begins.

Children under 16 years are not permitted into the compound.

Auctioneer Darren Williams at Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction at the Ness St Depot.

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

We’re still here: How to contact your journalists

How much would you pay for these abandoned vehicles?

1. Silver Nissan Pulsar Sedan, Harbour Road, Mackay Harbour

2. Blue Honda CRV Wagon, Phillip Street, Mount Pleasant

3. White Toyota Camry Station Wagon, Jarman Court, Seaforth

4. Blue Toyota Camry Sedan, Jarman Court, Seaforth

5. Green Honda CRV Wagon, Beach Road, Dolphin Heads

6. White Holden Apollo Sedan, Hume Street, West Mackay

7 Red Holden Cruze Sedan, Thorn Avenue, Rural View

8. Silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Bruce Highway, Mackay

9. Silver Toyota Echo Hatchback, Evan street, East Mackay

10. Silver Ford Falcon Sedan, Industrial Street, Mackay

11. White Peugeot 307 Hatchback, Carlyle Street, Mackay

12. Maroon Ford Fairmont Sedan, Hicks street, North Mackay

13. White Hyundai Elantra Sedan, Gold Street, East Mackay

Marian resident Bob McDowell at a Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction at the Ness St Depot.

14. White Ford Econovan Van, Peel Street, Mackay

15. Silver Nissan X-Trail Wagon, Marian-Eton Road, Marian

17, Orange Holden Commodore Sedan, Evan Street, East Mackay

18. White Hyundai Accent Hatchback, Phillip Street, Mount Pleasant

19. White Daihatsu Ferozza Wagon, Pinder Street, West Mackay

20. White Mitsubishi Magna Sedan, Paradise Street, South Mackay

21. Grey Holden Commodore Sedan, Sydney Street, Mackay

22. White Holden Commodore Utility, Ross street, Eton

23. Green Mitsubishi Triton Utility, Ross street, Eton

24. White Mitsubishi Triton Utility, Boddington Street, Mackay

25. White Holden Commodore Sedan, Rosewood Drive, Rural View

26. Green Toyota Starlet Hatchback, Ross Street, Eton

27. Grey Volkswagen Golf Hatchback, Holland Street, West Mackay

28. White Holden Commodore Sedan, Boddington Street, Mackay

More than 40 cars are set for auction at Mackay Regional Council's impounded vehicle auction at the Ness St Depot.

29. White Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan, Glenpark Street, Andergrove

30. Silver Holden Commodore Sedan, O’Keefe Street, West Mackay

31. Blue Toyota Camry Sedan, Adrian Street, West Mackay

32. Blue Ford Falcon Sedan, Aldo Court, Glenella

34. Maroon Mazda 626 Sedan, Shakespeare Street, Mackay

35. Maroon Ford Falcon Station Wagon, Apollo Drive, Andergrove

36. Red Holden Commodore Sedan, Anchorage Drive, Bucasia

37. Silver Toyota Camry Sedan, Piccolo Street, North Mackay

38. White Holden Rodeo Utility, Lizy Street, Bucasia

39. White Holden Commodore Sedan, Bundessen Street, North Mackay

40. Box Trailer, Bundessen Street, North Mackay

41. White Ford Falcon Sedan, Contor Drive, Bakers Creek

42. Silver Holden Commodore Station Wagon, Mackay-Bucasia Road, Rural View

43. Silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Hill Street, Eton

44. Black Ford Territory Wagon, Eimeo Road, Eimeo

45. Silver Holden Astra Hatchback, Paradise Street, West Mackay