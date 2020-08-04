Wrecks for sale: How to buy a car for $5
REV HEADS looking for a new pet project can pick up a car for as little as $1 today at the council’s abandoned cars auction.
But buyers have been warned surprises may lurk under the hood.
Today, Mackay Regional Council will hold its public auction of 45 impounded vehicles at the Hume St compound.
A third of the abandoned vehicles were towed in from just two suburbs, Mackay and West Mackay.
Peugeots, Volkswagens, Toyotas and Holdens in every shape and size will go under the hammer at 9am.
While those looking for a bargain will surely find one — with many cars at the previous public auction selling for less than $5 — buyers should be aware the council offers no warranties and accepts no responsibility for the condition of the vehicles.
Gates will open at 8.30am for a viewing before auction.
Attendees must wear enclosed footwear and sign in before the auction begins.
Children under 16 years are not permitted into the compound.
How much would you pay for these abandoned vehicles?
1. Silver Nissan Pulsar Sedan, Harbour Road, Mackay Harbour
2. Blue Honda CRV Wagon, Phillip Street, Mount Pleasant
3. White Toyota Camry Station Wagon, Jarman Court, Seaforth
4. Blue Toyota Camry Sedan, Jarman Court, Seaforth
5. Green Honda CRV Wagon, Beach Road, Dolphin Heads
6. White Holden Apollo Sedan, Hume Street, West Mackay
7 Red Holden Cruze Sedan, Thorn Avenue, Rural View
8. Silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Bruce Highway, Mackay
9. Silver Toyota Echo Hatchback, Evan street, East Mackay
10. Silver Ford Falcon Sedan, Industrial Street, Mackay
11. White Peugeot 307 Hatchback, Carlyle Street, Mackay
12. Maroon Ford Fairmont Sedan, Hicks street, North Mackay
13. White Hyundai Elantra Sedan, Gold Street, East Mackay
14. White Ford Econovan Van, Peel Street, Mackay
15. Silver Nissan X-Trail Wagon, Marian-Eton Road, Marian
17, Orange Holden Commodore Sedan, Evan Street, East Mackay
18. White Hyundai Accent Hatchback, Phillip Street, Mount Pleasant
19. White Daihatsu Ferozza Wagon, Pinder Street, West Mackay
20. White Mitsubishi Magna Sedan, Paradise Street, South Mackay
21. Grey Holden Commodore Sedan, Sydney Street, Mackay
22. White Holden Commodore Utility, Ross street, Eton
23. Green Mitsubishi Triton Utility, Ross street, Eton
24. White Mitsubishi Triton Utility, Boddington Street, Mackay
25. White Holden Commodore Sedan, Rosewood Drive, Rural View
26. Green Toyota Starlet Hatchback, Ross Street, Eton
27. Grey Volkswagen Golf Hatchback, Holland Street, West Mackay
28. White Holden Commodore Sedan, Boddington Street, Mackay
29. White Mitsubishi Lancer Sedan, Glenpark Street, Andergrove
30. Silver Holden Commodore Sedan, O’Keefe Street, West Mackay
31. Blue Toyota Camry Sedan, Adrian Street, West Mackay
32. Blue Ford Falcon Sedan, Aldo Court, Glenella
34. Maroon Mazda 626 Sedan, Shakespeare Street, Mackay
35. Maroon Ford Falcon Station Wagon, Apollo Drive, Andergrove
36. Red Holden Commodore Sedan, Anchorage Drive, Bucasia
37. Silver Toyota Camry Sedan, Piccolo Street, North Mackay
38. White Holden Rodeo Utility, Lizy Street, Bucasia
39. White Holden Commodore Sedan, Bundessen Street, North Mackay
40. Box Trailer, Bundessen Street, North Mackay
41. White Ford Falcon Sedan, Contor Drive, Bakers Creek
42. Silver Holden Commodore Station Wagon, Mackay-Bucasia Road, Rural View
43. Silver Toyota Corolla Hatchback, Hill Street, Eton
44. Black Ford Territory Wagon, Eimeo Road, Eimeo
45. Silver Holden Astra Hatchback, Paradise Street, West Mackay