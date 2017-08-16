Writer takes island tour

ON THE MOVE: Alex Sun of Conde Nast Traveler enjoys a Segway tour of Airlie Beach.

ACCLAIMED international travel writer and blogger, Alex Sun, experienced the best the Whitsundays had to offer during a whirlwind tour last week.

Beginning his visit to the region with a Segway tour through Airlie Beach, Mr Sun said the world's most prestigious travel magazine, Conde Nast Traveler, is doing an entire issue on three Australian destinations.

The Beijing-based editorial director of the Chinese edition of the magazine said he wanted to come to the Whitsundays and experience the islands for himself.

"We are the biggest travel publication in China. We are catering to the more sophisticated market... and we have about 700,000 bookings,” he said.

After his Segway tour Mr Sun boarded a ferry to Hamilton Island and enjoyed dinner at the Dent Island Golf course.

The following day he enjoyed a reef trip and then took to the air for a bird's eye view of Whitehaven Beach, Hill Inlet and Heart Reef.

The purpose of the visit was for Mr Sun to experience the destination's unique attractions and various tourism activities, CEO of Tourism Whitsundays, Craig Turner said.

"The Chinese market is a rapidly growing market for the Whitsundays and we want to be proactive rather than reactive, to capitalise on opportunities,” he said.

"The strength of the Whitsundays is that we experience strong visitation from a range of markets and this ensures we have a robust and resilient industry going forward.”

Alex Sun with Dr Rum, aka, Mark Wyatt at the Rum Bar.

Mr Sun said he enjoyed the "calming” vibe the Whitsundays had to offer.

"I like the water, its really tranquil, and I like the little waves. The people are really nice, they feel relaxed and I like the small town feel,” he said.

"It's like a piece of heaven.

"It may be a bit annoying for the locals but I like the cockatoos too.

"I like Australians and their attitude toward life, it's really relaxed.”

Aware of the current controversy surrounding the Airlie Beach town plan and the opposing views on how the town should progress Mr Sun said he liked the small town vibe he experienced in Airlie Beach.

"I like the small town feel better, you can find skyscrapers everywhere in the world...but the small town feel is more genuine and authentic and is harder to find now,” he said.

"Not only is it about showcasing our iconic attractions to the Chinese market, through one of the largest publishers in the world, but it is also about finding out first hand what Chinese visitors want to see and do while here, and media trips like this provide us with that vital feedback,” Mr Turner said.