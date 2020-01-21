‘Red hot disaster’: Burger mash-up divides Aussies

Lamington burger mashup described as worst ever. Picture: Facebook/Chuck Wagon 175

An Australian restaurant has pushed the boundaries of modern food and created a food mash-up which is being described online as a "red-hot disaster".

Adelaide's Chuck Wagon 175 created the special burger for Australia Day, but the idea has divided food lovers.

The culinary mash-up contains the juicy insides of a nice beef and bacon burger, but the buns have been replaced with chocolate lamingtons.

Taking to social media Chuck Wagon 175 shared a photo of the unusual concoction and a caption which read: "Alright she's on! Australia Day is coming and we're rolling out the specials!

The lamington burger has some saying they are concerned about ‘how many extra cholesterol tablets’ they’d need. Picture: Facebook/Chuck Wagon 175

"Double beef, double bacon, double cheese between two Aussie lamingtons! Say what you want. you know you love it! Available Australia Day week!"

While salty and sweet often complement one another, the lamington burger has left locals baffled.

"Are these cream-filled lamingtons or plain? Just trying to work out how many extra cholesterol tablets I'd need to take," one person said.

Another joked: "I don't know how drunk I'd need to be to eat one of these. But I'll be past the point by 2pm on the day."

The burger outlet has built its reputation on creating some of the most unusual burgers around. Picture: Facebook/Chuck Wagon 175

One wrote: "You can't do this to bacon - it's just wrong!"

Another claimed it had "absolutely no structural integrity whatsoever, this would be a red-hot disaster to eat".

"This is offensive on 36 different levels … They've ruined two meals here."

Despite the backlash, a number of fans came to the defence of Chuck Wagon 175, with a number claiming the food mashup is a great idea.

"100% better than Smith's lamington chips. We couldn't even give them away at work," one wrote.

Quintessential Australian flavours seem to be having a moment right now - with snack giant Arnott's also in on the act with the release of two new varieties of Shapes.

Arnott's releases new flavours of Shapes. Picture: Supplied

The "Aussie Legends" range, unveiled in December, is available in Sausage Sizzle or Meat Pie topped with tomato sauce.

Shannon Wright, Arnott's marketing manager of savoury, said there was no question that Aussies loved a meat pie and a sausage sizzle.

"After the overwhelming response we received for Shapes Vegemite and cheese last year, we wanted to expand our Shapes Aussie Legends range with more of these tastes Australians love," she said.

"Shapes means flavour you can see, and the new Aussie Legends range will be hard to miss."

Shapes meat pie offers sweet tomato, rich gravy beef, with subtle pepper and onion notes, layered onto buttery pastry.

Shapes sausage sizzle offers a charred beef, smoky and savoury barbecue bite, with notes of baked bread, caramelised onion and sweetness from the BBQ sauce.

Part of this story originally appeared in The New Zealand Herald and was reproduced with permission