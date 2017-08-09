WSC sailing officer reports from Japan

WORLD CHAMPS: The Tasar world championship held in Gamagori, Japan with 97 boats competing.

WHITSUNDAY Sailing Club's Ross Chisholm has been in Japan for the Tasar World Championship.

The tasar is a four metre performance dinghy designed by legendary designer Frank Bethwaite.

With no spinnaker, and no trapeze, it is designed primarily for husband/wife and parent/child combinations.

The world championship has been held in Gamagori, on the south east coast of Japan's main island, Honshu.

With 97 competing boats, it is a spectacle to watch and be part of the action.

Competitors include past and present world champions, including several Olympic sailors.

With a typhoon developing to the south of Japan, the regatta has been uncharacteristically windy.

As a result, the American fleet, headed by former world champion Jonathon McKee and Libby Johnson McKee, dominated the fleet to take out their fourth world championship in this class.

The best of the Australians were past world champions Chris Dance sailing with Jeremy Elmsley (2nd) and father/daughter combination of Rob and Nic Douglass (3rd).

Mr Chisholm, who is involved in his third tasar word championship, has been engaged as a member of the international jury, overseeing compliance with the rules of the sport.

Immediately after this event, he was rushing back to Airlie Beach to oversee the running of the Airlie Beach Race Week, an event he has been involved in for many years.

"I only (got) back on Tuesday afternoon and, with the regatta starting on Thursday, there is not much time to finalise preparations,” he said.

"As the regatta chairman and principal race officer, I have a lot to finish off.

"Fortunately, I have a great group of volunteers and supporters who can achieve a lot in my absence.”