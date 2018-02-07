Menu
WWOOFing makes gap year easy

HANGING OUT: German backpackers Maja Reukauf and Sarah Bischof stopped at Airlie on their gap year three-month tour of Australia.
HANGING OUT: German backpackers Maja Reukauf and Sarah Bischof stopped at Airlie on their gap year three-month tour of Australia. Jessica Lamb
Jessica Lamb
by

NAME: Maja Reukauf and Sarah Bischof

AGE: 20

HOME: Hanover, Germany

THE Whitsunday Times found this German duo sheltering from the rain at the Lagoon on Sunday and learned how the high school graduates decided to take a gap year and travel Australia.

Maja and Sarah are two months into a three-month backpacking trip of Australia.

They have visited Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Alice Springs and Cairns, and on the road from Mission Beach to Brisbane decided to take fellow backpackers' advice and drop into Airlie Beach.

How long are you here for?

Just one night, we came by Greyhound Bus because everyone recommended Airlie Beach and we leave this afternoon.

We are staying at X-Base because when we walked down the street they were the only one with vacancies.

What is your impression of Airlie?

It's really nice because it's a great place to relax.

Everything is close enough to walk to but not so small it's suffocating.

Have you experienced the local night life?

We went to Magnums last night which was fun and we met many interesting people.

What are your top travel tips?

If you have a travel visa then WWOOFing is great.

It's where you work for food and accommodation on farms. We have been doing it all over Australia and it is fantastic.

It is a great way to travel because we have met so many Australian families. Our next one is in Gympie.

Favourite place in Australia?

Alice Springs, we were on a remote farm, it was amazing.

What's the weirdest part about Australia?

Everyone is so friendly and open for a chat. In Germany it would be very unusual to ask a stranger what they are up to on the weekend but shop attendants do it here all the time.

Will you be back?

Definitely. I want to relax for a week here.

