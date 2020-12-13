Xmas card hack saves woman $310

Every year, mum-of-two Kerry spends about $600-$800 on Christmas gifts. But this year, she tried something different that saved her hundreds at the checkout.

The savvy shopper from Western Australia managed to purchase almost half of her Christmas presents without spending a cent, and it was all thanks to a little known switch on her Woolworths Everyday Rewards card.

For more stories like this, go to kidspot.com.au

Most Aussie shoppers with a Woolworths Everyday Rewards card get $10 off their shopping occasionally. Picture: Supplied

Kerry spends around $250 on groceries every week, so she knew having a loyalty card was benefiting her in some way.

But when she found out she could change her options on how to redeem those points back in July, she decided to make the shift to see if it might benefit her at the end of the year.

Speaking to Kidspot, Kerry said she found out about the option of changing her preference through Woolworths emails.

"You just switch your reward preference to 'Bank for Christmas' in the account settings on the app," she said.

"No one really notices $10 off shopping here and there. It was a way of saving for Christmas presents for me as it was all spent in Big W towards my kids' Christmas presents.

When the mum finished her browsing in Big W, she was stunned to see just how much she managed to save with an easy press of a button five months prior.

She saved $310, which accounted for almost half of what she would spend on presents in a year.

Kerry was stunned with the amount she saved. Picture: Supplied

Thrilled with her saving, Kerry shared a screenshot of the register screen at the checkout on Facebook group Mums Who Budget & Save.

"Switched my Woolworths rewards over to "Save For Christmas" in June and got $310 off my Big W Christmas Shopping this week. Cheers Woolies," she wrote.

Her rewards card hack shocked many other shoppers who were unaware the switch could be done on their Everyday Rewards cards.

"Did you know you could do this?" one asked a friend.

"How do you sign up for this?" another asked.

Other shoppers shared how they also discovered the hack and have managed to save an impressive amount as well.

"I saved that much as well," a shopper shared.

"I've been doing it for about two years now. It comes active in December. Then goes back into saving mode in Jan. $350 in my kitty," another claimed.

And another was thankful for the reminder: "Just BOOSTED, thanks for the reminder!"

Some shoppers weren't even aware of the Everyday Rewards card incentive. Picture: Supplied

HOW TO CHANGE YOUR WOOLIES REWARDS CARD

For those who didn't know about the swap, simply log on to woolworthsrewards.com.au and click on the 'My Account' tab. Select the redemption settings option and view your current preference. If you want to save like Kerry, simply swap it over to 'Bank for Christmas'.

Alternatively, you can also do it via the Woolies rewards app on your phone and select the same options.

2000 points will get you $10 Woolworths dollars when you swap over to the Christmas saving option.

For Kerry, the switch in her preferences was something she will definitely do again - perhaps starting even earlier than July this time to see how much she can manage to get for free.

"I'm very excited to see how much I could save in a full year," she said.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and was reproduced here with permission

Originally published as Xmas card hack saves woman $310