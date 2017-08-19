Yacht duo living the dream

SAILING ADVENTURE: Liz and Frank Kirkland at the SICYC Masquerade cocktail party at Hemingway's last week.

LIZ and Frank Kirkland named their new yacht Imagine, after the insightful and beautiful John Lennon song of the same name.

Mr Kirkland said the famous lyrics - "and the world will be as one” - resonated with the peace and tranquillity of the ocean, a future of "nice things rather than bad things” and a vision of different places and different sensations.

It's this ethos that also fits so well with that of the Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club, founded here in the Whitsundays but with a membership network that spans global distance and time.

The Kirklands, who are among the growing "Shagger” clan, left Port Botany in November last year and arrived at Abell Point Marina in the Whitsundays in June this year, where they are now preparing for their first Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club Rendezvous at the end of the month.

"I'm living my dream now,” Mr Kirkland said.

Mr Kirkland said he'd owned boats on and off for 30 years or more.

"I was a surfer before that. I've always had an affinity with the ocean,” he said.

He said together with his brother, who passed away 20 years ago when he was 46, he had always dreamed of owning a boat in retirement.

"My brother and I owned a lot of boats which we'd share. We'd go out together and it was a great bonding thing with our children and families. So that's where it all stems from,” Mr Kirkland said.

Now, as members of the club and proud owners of a Hunter 33, 2012 model imported from America, Mr Kirkland said he had embraced the philosophy that you only live once.

"There's no point wishing your life away and hoping and praying. It might be a bit out of your comfort zone to go into the unknown, but being part of this network helps, so it's not so daunting,” he said.

"This yacht club follows you around ... or you follow it around.

"During our travels we have meet some wonderful boaties and been embraced by the Shaggers along the way. Nothing has been too much trouble. We have gained valuable knowledge ... we have even had our car driven from Brisbane to Bundaberg for us. They told me that's what Shaggers do, we look after each other.”

Mr Kirkland said the couple joined the club because, while he was keen for an adventure chasing new horizons, his wife was worried about missing her social network.

"She likes a connection and talking to people,” he said.

Consequently, the trip so far had "definitely been about the people we've met,” he said.

Members fly club flags on their boats so they are easily recognisable and the flags also act as an open invitation to other members to sail by and say hi.

Mrs Kirkland said the virtual club's get-togethers were often organised at local marinas, giving members the chance to talk to other people and share local knowledge and sailing tips.

The Kirklands now hope to travel on their boat for four or five months every year.