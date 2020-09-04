Menu
QLD_GCB_NEWS_YACHTCOOMERA_26AUG20_MORTIMER
Crime

Yacht skipper charged over alleged breach

by Greg Stolz
4th Sep 2020 7:28 PM
THE skipper of a luxury superyacht that allegedly breached Queensland's border ban with a Melbourne millionaire and his family on board has been charged by police.

The yacht, Lady Pamela, arrived on the Gold Coast on August 24 after a two-week voyage from COVID-ravaged Victoria.

The 30m vessel was carrying Melbourne construction magnate Mark Simonds and his family.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young initially granted the seven people on board exemptions from mandatory quarantine.

 

The Lady Pamela superyacht
The Lady Pamela superyacht

 

But the exemptions were revoked and the seven placed in self-funded hotel quarantine in Surfers Paradise after revelations the yacht had stopped in several ports in declared hotspot state NSW.

Police have now issued the skipper, Greg Numa, with a notice to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on a charge of making a false declaration to Queensland Health.

He had already been issued with a $4003 fine for making a false declaration.

Numa previously skippered Clive Palmer's new $8.4 million superyacht Vegas.

Police investigations into the Lady Pamela voyage are continuing.

 

 

border breach border lockdown crime politics

