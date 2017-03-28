Yachtie takes refuge in mangroved creek

IAN Willett is no stranger to cyclones.

Since living in the Whitsundays, he has experienced a number of cyclones but there's one tactic he follows to make sure his home, a 46 foot motor cruiser called Blue Pearl, stays safe.

"Upper creek is one of the safest places to be (on a boat)," he said.

"You have such big mangroves around you and it's like you have a big wall beside you.

"If the tide comes up and down, our ropes come up and down."

Currently, Mr WIllett and roughly six other boats have found refuge in a mangrove creek in Cannonvale, something he has done plenty of times before.

Mr Willett said the tactic had worked successfully for him during previous cyclones but did admit he was quite concerned about how it would cope during severe tropical Cyclone Debbie.

At the region's two marinas others have not been so lucky.

The relative calm in the eye of the cyclone revealed shredded sails and a boat on the rock wall at Abell Point and carnage among the sailing club berths at Port of Airlie.

Here, yachts have been dismasted and docks overturned.



Mr Willett said he'd be sure to lend a hand to those who needed it in the aftermath.

In 2010, Mr Willett was recognised for his bravery during the Bundaberg floods when he selflessly helped other boat owners in trouble.