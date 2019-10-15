Menu
SOBERING MORNING: Gavin D'Helin blew more than twice the legal limit of alcohol after driving to the police station the morning after drinking beer and a bottle of wine.
Crime

Yachtie tips off police about his own drink-driving

Shannen McDonald
by
15th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
A YACHTIE drinking alone on his boat was found driving the next morning while more than twice the legal limit.

Gavin Dennis D'Helin, 50, who lives on a yacht in Coral Sea Marina, blew 0.113 per cent on September 18 after downing a bottle of wine and "six to eight mid-strength beers" the night before.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish said D'Helin had driven to the Whitsunday Police Station to make some inquiries on a separate matter, when police later stopped him when he was driving away from the station.

Magistrate James Morton was shocked by the large reading, considering it was the morning after drinking.

"This isn't a small reading and the police must have known something was up," Mr Morton said.

"They've come after you once you'd left the station."

The court heard D'Helin had been drinking on his yacht while he had a group video chat with friends.

After being granted a restricted work licence, the yachtie was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 10 months.

Whitsunday Times

