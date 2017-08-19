Yachties prepare for fun

PLENTY OF FUN: Members of SICYC get into the spirit of last year's Pirate and Parrot heads theme.

FROM morning tai chi on the beach to late-night dancing, a seafood festival, pirate dress-ups and an emotional farewell, the 2017 Shag Islet Cruising Yacht Club (SICYC) Rendezvous will provide much more than a casual get-together over a sundowner or two.

SICYC founder Ken Thackeray said the action-packed event would be a great way to enjoy time with other members of the virtual yacht club, the only downside being that it would eventually end.

"It's a bit difficult not to have a tear in your eye after spending a few days with such wonderful people.”

Mr Thackeray said the main aim of the "exclusively non-exclusive” club was to create and maintain social networks for cruising "yachties” and bring members together to have fun.

"And that's really the crux of what we are about,” he said. "It's about celebrating what we are and meeting friends and creating friendships, and maintaining those friendships.”

Mr Thackeray said the "uniqueness” of the organisation as a global group facilitated loyal social bonding, which in turn created a strong sense of belonging.

He said there were "a million reasons” to join, while outlining this year's rendezvous events spanning four days.

The 2017 Rendezvous starts with a meet and greet from 4.30pm on Thursday, August 24, at the Cape Gloucester Resort.

The evening's entertainment will be a high-energy performance from the Supreme Dreams.

The group's manager Leslie Martin said the girls - complete with retro costumes and a repertoire of much loved 60s songs - were all about audience participation.

"We know that the 'shaggers' like to have a good time and this is all about letting their hair down and raising money at the same time.”

Ms Martin said there would be an outdoor stage and plenty of popular songs, with the evening culminating in a dance party for everyone.

She said she was glad to be involved in an event that highlighted awareness surrounding prostate cancer.

The Rendezvous action will continue on Friday and Saturday with 8am tai chi sessions.

There will also be a special breakfast on Friday morning, from 8.30am.

Guest speakers will discuss prostate cancer and will include a visiting urologist, Distinguished Professor Judith Clements AC who is national director of Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia.

At 9.30am, a morning tea on boats will be held. From 2.30pm, the party will continue with a seafood festival on Shag Islet.

Meals and entertainment will be served from 5pm at the Cape Gloucester Resort.

On Saturday, the main event will be Hands Across the Blue, where participants head out on the ocean in dinghies to form the shape of the well-known Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia logo.

There'll be prizes for outfits, raffles, fireworks, and an auction with a HQ Holden, resplendent in a Jimmy Buffet parrot-head, body wrap, up for grabs.

Helicopter flights will take to the air on Sunday morning, and the farewell day will be marked with an all-day pirate party.

Don pirate gear, pick up a bargain at the nautical buy swap and sell event from 11.30am, and revel in the entertainment from noon.

As part of the grand finale, a pampering experience for your boat will be auctioned - $10,000 worth of boat support including minor repairs, and a paint and polish courtesy of Gold Coast City Marina.