Yannick's roadtrip of a lifetime

SEEING THE SIGHTS: Backpacker Yannik Bitter has been enjoying his time in Airlie Beach. Shannen McDonald

ARRIVING in Australia five months ago with no plan besides buying a car, Yannik Bitter, from Germany, has been enjoying a trip of a lifetime down under.

The 19-year-old arrived in Sydney in December, shortly after heading up north to Cairns to buy a car.

Taking just four days to get back down to Sydney Yannik was determined to find work.

Unsuccessful with finding employment in Sydney, Yannik searched in Coffs Harbour for a week before trying his luck in Melbourne where he managed to find employment working at a pub on the Great Ocean Rd.

He has been utilising his wheels to see the sites of Australia, until two weeks ago when he sold his car and flew to Cairns to slowly make his way down the coast of North Queensland, where he was able to spend three days in Airlie Beach.

Where is your favourite place that you have seen while travelling Australia?

The Great Ocean Rd was so cool. I was driving along the Great Ocean Rd when I drove over a hill and I just had that "wow” factor with what I saw. The view was amazing. I had to pull over and I just sat and looked at the scenery for about an hour.

What is one of the weirdest things you have come across in Australia?

In Victoria they are so strict about ID. I wasn't even allowed into a bottleshop to look without my passport. They are very strict down there.

What has been one of your favourite things about travelling Australia?

The freedom. Feeling free and being able to do whatever I want.

Where are you heading next?

I'm heading to Fraser Island next, then Noosa, Brisbane, five days in Byron Bay, Nimbin then I fly out of Sydney later this month.

What is a tip you would give a friend coming to travel Australia?

Don't plan everything. Go with the flow a bit and be willing to go do something with the people you meet, not always what you thought you wanted to do because you could end up doing some really cool things. Don't spend all your money on partying, spend it wisely.