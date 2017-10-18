Year 11 St Catherine's kids get with the Times

Year 11 students from St Catherine's Catholic College model their school camp creations at the Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort on Friday.

YEAR 11 students from St Catherine's College in Proserpine got their formal gear on Friday.

But it wasn't just any old formal attire.

They donned dresses and suits made from back issues of the Whitsunday Times held together with sticky tape at their annual leadership retreat.

Guest activities co-ordinator at Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Mel Schroeder said the activity was a fun way to get the Year 11 students thinking about their end of year formal next year.

"We got got see a lot of creativity come from them, I am really impressed with what they have come up with,” she said.