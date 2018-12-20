Year's finest hailed at awards

JOB WELL DONE: Joshua King shows off his trophies, the junior club champion and most improved junior.

DESPITE the threat of ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen arriving and causing havoc, more than 100 guests arrived last Friday for the Whitsunday Sailing Club's annual presentation night and Christmas party.

After pre-dinner drinks, the official part of the evening opened with MC Ross Chisholm introducing special guests, including the long-time club patron Ian Davies, club officials and sponsors, followed by a short review of the 2018 season.

A scrumptious meal followed (compliments to Fussea Buggers) then to the important part of the evening - the trophy presentations.

First-up was the Off Beach division, with Rear Commodore Luke Mairs presenting the trophies.

The junior sportsperson trophy went to Ned Sleight, while Joshua King took out the trophies for junior club champion and most improved junior.

The senior club champion trophy went to Eden Humphrey.

Luke Mairs also took the opportunity to present team shirts to the club's Bic team, who are training in preparation for the national championships, conducted by the club as part of the annual Easter regatta.

The team representing Airlie Beach is Zac Sleight, Eden Humphrey, Louie Archer, Kirra Sinclair, Joshua King and Jolan Purdell.

The Offshore trophies were presented by Kevin Fogarty and Rupert King, the club's Offshore Rear Commodore.

G'nome (Terry Archer) swept the floor in Division 1, taking out prizes for each series during the year.

In addition, G'nome took out the junior skippers series, sailed by the team of Louie Archer, Tyde Chittleborough and Nate Chittleborough.

Division 2 saw Crossbow (David Lund/Norm House) win the club championship, offshore series and Challengers Cup, with other trophies shared between Twister (Kevin Fogarty) and QMS (John Galloway).

The club champion in Division 3 was Anthea (Dewi Hughes), who also took out the summer series and offshore series.

The Challengers Cup went to Infarrction (Carol Roberts), while Lama (Lew Tuck) won the winter series.

The club's special awards went to club president Leo Rodriguez for outstanding seamanship (Laurie Gubb Trophy), while Hamish Swain took out the sailor of the year (Charlie Law Trophy) for his performance at major regattas.

The Yachtsperson of the Year award was shared between Dale Mitchell and Clayton Matthews in recognition of their feats competing in the Caribbean 600 mile race earlier in the year.

Clubperson of the year, for the second year in succession, went to Jean Sneddon for her untiring volunteer work at the club.

Following a short break, the 2019 season commences on January 19 with the Gloucester Passage race.

The club's weekly twilight races recommence on January 2.

The club wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.