Subscribe Digital Edition
‘Yellow alert’: Warning as system approaches FNQ coast

by Grace Mason
3rd Jan 2021 11:50 AM
A SERIOUS alert has been issued for boaties over the tropical low which is approaching the Gulf of Carpentaria coast and expected to intensify to a cyclone within 24 hours.

The system, which will be named Cyclone Imogen if it intensifies, was is about 100km off the coast near the Queensland and Northern Territory border and tracking southeast at 12km/h.

The latest track map issued by the Bureau of Meteorology has it strengthening to a category 1 system early Monday morning just before crossing the coast north of the popular fishing town of Karumba.

The Regional Harbour Master has issued a "yellow alert" for the Port of Karumba.

"Vessel Operators should take all necessary precautions and follow the Extreme Weather

plans for this port," the warning said.

The Bureau said the system currently had gusts up to 85km/h.

The track map shows the cyclone warning zone extending from the border through to the Cape York community of Pormpuraaw.

Gales, abnormally high tides and heavy rainfall have all been forecast along the western Cape coast, while flood warnings have also been issued for all rivers on the east coach between Cooktown and Ingham given the heavy rain forecast.

