Yellow Wiggle spills the beans ahead of Mackay show

Emma Watkins saysit feels like a "childhood dream" to be the Yellow Wiggle as the hugely popular group prepares for its 30th anniversary tour, which will include a stopover in Mackay on April 29.

Ms Watkins will join Simon, Anthony and Lachy Wiggle as well as pals Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Shirley Shawn the Unicorn on their We're All Fruit Salad Tour across Australia and New Zealand next year.

"Thirty years is a pretty extraordinary feat for any sort of band to still remain doing shows … especially for somebody like Anthony who's been there since day one," Ms Watkins said.

The original Wiggles members reunited for a bushfire relief concert at Castle Hill RSL in January. Picture: Damian Shaw

"Because I grew up with the Wiggles myself, it seems like a childhood dream in a weird way.

"I certainly remember watching the original line-up and how much that meant to me.

"Every step of the way, joining the Wiggles, has felt surreal."

The show must go on

Ms Watkins said it felt bizarre to be putting the show back together after COVID forced them to cancel the tour back in March.

The Wiggles are coming to Mackay in April, 2021 with their "We're All Fruit Salad" tour, celebrating 30 years of entertaining children. Picture: Contributed

The group, which also has a loyal following overseas, typically performs about 400 live shows each year.

"For the Wiggles, who've been touring for 30 years, it's such a primary part of the business and our ethos," Ms Watkins said.

But she said the downtime had given them the chance to produce new content.

Emma! returns to ABC TV

We've just filmed Emma! series three," Ms Watkins said.

"We're hoping it's going to be out next year.

"It's a 13-part series and it's a really narrative driven series for the first time.

"Most of the time that we've been doing filming in the last couple of years, a lot of the Wiggle content is driven by the music.

Emma Watkins as Emma Wiggle will come to Mackay in 2021 as part of The Wiggles "We're All Fruit Salad Tour". Picture: Contributed

"This time, keeping in line with the Emma brand, we wanted to continue the music … but actually have a storyline that goes through the whole episode."

When the program airs early next year, keep an eye out for a special, sparkling bow and a change to the much-loved music box.

Bowtiful gifts

Ms Watkins revealed they kept the cards and presents children brought along to their live shows.

Emma Wiggle during a live show in Brisbane. Picture: Chris McCormack.

"Sometimes I use the bows to decorate the set, if it's an Emma room or bow-themed," she said.

"Sometimes you need to have props.

"I'm like, 'Don't panic, I've got my bow box,'" she said with a laugh.

She said other gifts went to Wiggles Headquarters or the Powerhouse Museum while the dog bones brought for Wags were given to crew members' dogs or to shelters.

Shirley Shawn the Unicorn

It remains to be seen what children will gift to Shirley Shawn the Unicorn as she makes her debut at the shows next year, after first premiering on a Wiggles DVD produced with the Australian Ballet.

"Because the ballet was so magical and sparkly, she fit right in," Ms Watkins said.

"Shirley Shawn is quite the mythical character and lives on the rainbow.

"That's why she has rainbow-coloured stars on her tummy."

Shirley Shawn the Unicorn is the newest member of the Wiggly gang. Picture: Contributed.

Ms Watkins said Shirley's favourite foods were rainbow-coloured vegetables and apples.

"We've been feeding her a lot of apples," she said with a laugh.

Shirley also has her own dance move called the elbow bend.

"It's a dance you can do standing up or sitting down," Ms Watkins said.

"We love introducing new characters to our audience and she certainly feels like the right sort of addition to our Wiggly family."

Wiggly dads

There were also new human additions to the Wiggle family with the arrival of Lachlan Gillespie's (purple) twin girls with his fiance Dana Stephensen in September.

Simon Pryce (red) is also expecting a baby with wife Lauren Hannaford.

"We're so excited with Lachy's new twins," Ms Watkins said.

"They've been in to visit Wiggles HQ - they're so gorgeous.

"Simon's expecting in January, we're wishing them all the best."

Fewer live shows

Ms Watkins said COVID had also given the team time to reflect on the Wiggles' direction and consider reducing the number of live shows.

"It won't be as taxing on the boys, particularly with their new families," she said.

"Luckily Lachy gets to sleep on stage."

The Wiggles Anthony Field, Simon Price, Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie at the Wiggles HQ in Bella Vista in Sydney. Picture: Richard Dobson.

That is in-between the dancing and music including a brand new song that will be released on the tour.

"I can't tell you what it is yet because it's a secret," Ms Watkins said.

"We're hoping to release it early next year.

"It is in this idea of the theme of 30 years of Fruit Salad, Yummy Yummy.

"Normally the show is a mixture of new songs and originals."

Ms Watkins credited the music as being a large part of why multiple generations have loved the Wiggles.

The Wiggles are coming to Mackay in April, 2021 with their "We're All Fruit Salad" tour, celebrating 30 years of entertaining children. Picture: Contributed

She said children's energy and positivity in responding to the music at their live shows was her favourite part of performing.

"Sometimes the kids get so excited and they start wandering towards the stage and they end up being a little mosh pit," she said.

"I don't think it will be as free this year, but I'm hoping children will still be able to stand up and dance."

To read more about the show, see: WIGGLY FUN: 30th anniversary tour is coming to town.