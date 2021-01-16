Menu
A woman was found swimming in the Proserpine River. Photo: File
Environment

Yikes! Woman goes for swim in croc-infested Proserpine River

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
16th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have reminded community members about the precautions that must be taken around crocodile-infested waters after a woman was found swimming in the Proserpine River.

Proserpine Police acting officer-in-charge Alan Davis said police were called to The Landing in Proserpine where a 41-year-old Maroochydore woman was swimming in the water.

Senior Sergeant Davis said the woman was found about 2.40pm on January 2 and taken to Proserpine Hospital for a medical examination.

Community members were reminded to take care around the river and other crocodile habitats to avoid putting themselves and emergency services at risk.

“Police had to go near the water to get her out of the water,” Sen-Sgt Davis said.

“Just because you can’t see a crocodile doesn’t mean it’s not close by.”

Sen-Sgt Davis advised people to take note of signage and check out the safety tips available on the Department of Environment and Science website.

These include staying five metres away from the water’s edge, not feeding crocodiles, being extra cautious at night, dawn and dusk when the reptiles are most active and disposing of food and fish scraps in a bin.

Sen-Sgt Davis said as a public health issue, there were no penalties associated with swimming in crocodile habitats.

