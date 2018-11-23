York's grand display lands prize
WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Warm and steamy conditions tested 30 Whitsunday golfers last Sunday when they played a stroke competition combined with the second and final round of this year's Club Championships.
Rewards were well spread, with many nett scores well under normal handicaps.
Paula McQuat had her PB on the day with a 95 off the stick, Pam Casey had an eagle's nest (16th) and NTP, Tessa Aitken made the longest drive for Ladies B and two NTPs.
Danny York was the A-grade winner and enjoyed two NTPs on the day and Mick Caton had an exceptional gross of 84.
The Club Champions will be announced at the Club Presentation and Christmas Party on Saturday, December 8.
Men's A-grade:
Winner: Danny York with 68
Runner-up: Anthony Gwalter with 73
Men's B-grade:
Winner: Mick Caton with 64
Runner-up: Don Cameron with 68 on a countback from Ritchie Atkins
Ladies:
Winner: Paula McQuat with 60
Runner-up: Vicki Tuck with 62
Best gross scores:
A-grade: Ross Richards
B-grade: Ritchie Atkins
Ladies: Penny Wardroper
Longest drives:
A-grade: Lew Tuck
B-grade: Dean Kercher
Ladies: (1-39 h'cap): Penny Wardroper
(40+ h'cap): Tessa Aitken
Nearest the pins:
All in:
2nd shot on the 9th: Lew Tuck. 1st shot on the 13th: Danny York.
Men's A-grade:
2nd shot on 2 : Danny York
1st shot on 16: Scotty Wardroper
Men's B-grade:
2nd shot on 2: Mick Caton
Ladies: 1-39 h'cap 40+ h'cap
2nd hole: 2nd shot: Tiina Randmae, 3rd shot: Tessa Aitken
16th hole: 1st shot: Pam Casey, 2nd shot: Tessa Aitken
Sunday will be the Foursomes Championships, and on December 2 will be the Medal of Medals for 2018 combined with the Dec MM and least putts which will carry over to the Medal of Medals for 2019.