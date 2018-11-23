York's grand display lands prize

HAPPY DAYS: Mick Caton (B-Grade), Paula McQuat (Ladies), Danny York (A-Grade) had an enjoyable Sunday at Whitsunday Golf.

WHITSUNDAY GOLF: Warm and steamy conditions tested 30 Whitsunday golfers last Sunday when they played a stroke competition combined with the second and final round of this year's Club Championships.

Rewards were well spread, with many nett scores well under normal handicaps.

Paula McQuat had her PB on the day with a 95 off the stick, Pam Casey had an eagle's nest (16th) and NTP, Tessa Aitken made the longest drive for Ladies B and two NTPs.

Danny York was the A-grade winner and enjoyed two NTPs on the day and Mick Caton had an exceptional gross of 84.

The Club Champions will be announced at the Club Presentation and Christmas Party on Saturday, December 8.

Men's A-grade:

Winner: Danny York with 68

Runner-up: Anthony Gwalter with 73

Men's B-grade:

Winner: Mick Caton with 64

Runner-up: Don Cameron with 68 on a countback from Ritchie Atkins

Ladies:

Winner: Paula McQuat with 60

Runner-up: Vicki Tuck with 62

Best gross scores:

A-grade: Ross Richards

B-grade: Ritchie Atkins

Ladies: Penny Wardroper

Longest drives:

A-grade: Lew Tuck

B-grade: Dean Kercher

Ladies: (1-39 h'cap): Penny Wardroper

(40+ h'cap): Tessa Aitken

Nearest the pins:

All in:

2nd shot on the 9th: Lew Tuck. 1st shot on the 13th: Danny York.

Men's A-grade:

2nd shot on 2 : Danny York

1st shot on 16: Scotty Wardroper

Men's B-grade:

2nd shot on 2: Mick Caton

Ladies: 1-39 h'cap 40+ h'cap

2nd hole: 2nd shot: Tiina Randmae, 3rd shot: Tessa Aitken

16th hole: 1st shot: Pam Casey, 2nd shot: Tessa Aitken

Sunday will be the Foursomes Championships, and on December 2 will be the Medal of Medals for 2018 combined with the Dec MM and least putts which will carry over to the Medal of Medals for 2019.