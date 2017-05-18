You can always rely on marina's quality

BACK TO BUSINESS: Abell Point Marina manager Luke McCaul and owner Paul Darrouzet (front) with the Abell Point team.

IT'S the boatie dream - a high quality marina with all the amenities, quality dining and a team that will go the extra mile to make sure everyone that sails away doesn't forget the name, Abell Point Marina.

The five gold anchor accredited marina was hit hard by Cyclone Debbie, but you wouldn't know it by walking along its foreshore.

The team have worked tirelessly over the last seven weeks to ensure that everyone knows the Whitsundays is open for business.

Abell Point Marina general manager Luke McCaul said all repairs were expected to be completed by the start of July.

"I think there's a really strong feeling of optimism and confidence across the operators which is the reason people come to the Whitsundays to visit the islands and the Great Barrier Reef,” Mr McCaul said.

"We're getting on with the job and that's what's going to get people back to the region. Businesses are able to get out and operate as normal.

"The winter is a prime time to be in the Whitsundays and it's a big invitation for people to get back here and experience it.

"As far as our tenants went through Cyclone Debbie, our bareboat operators were back on the water days after the cyclone which is an incredible effort from their teams and guys like Ocean Rafting, Red Cat and Whitsunday Jetski Tours have worked really hard to repair whatever damage they have.

"It's important for the whole region to know that we can bring people here and that normality is being restored as quickly as possible.”

Bohemian Raw Cafe owner Katherine Harrison said they had actually experienced a boom in business since the cyclone hit.

"We have noticed a spike in people coming through,” she said.

"We were able to open a week after it hit and I think with our healthy options, people were keen to get a taste of that food.

"The team here at Abell Point are always amazing and all help each other and business has gotten back to normal quickly.”

Popular local spot Sorrento were closed for 10 days but owner Julie Istogu said the support from everyone had been amazing.

"Abell Point have been really good and supported and kept us safe,” she said.

"We just want to thank everyone who's been supporting us and for being patient and continuing to be patient.”

The upstairs of Sorrento's remains closed due to repairs but they've just finished re-painting the interior and have introduced a new menu.

"We've already had some really positive feedback on it and would love people to come and try it,” she said.

With Hemingway's restaurant holding their grand opening last Friday and Abell Point's new Ocean Club opening in June, business isn't just back to normal, it's ready to boom.