‘YOU CAN’T STOP ME’: Wannabe lawyer fights way into cuffs

Drunk law student Tristan Daniel Heiner refuses to leave post-races outing and taunts police, ends up in the dock at court before a judge.

A DRUNKEN, hostile fight with police landed a law student on the other side of table in front the Warwick Magistrates Court this week.

On Wednesday, the court heard that after a day at the Clifton races, an intoxicated Tristan Daniel Heiner staggered over to Leyburn police outside The Club Hotel, yelling 'just arrest me'.

The 22-year-old then refused to listen when told he was not allowed to enter the bar.

According to police prosecutor Ken Wiggan, Heiner told police 'you can't stop me, you can't do anything'.

"The defendant walked to the front steps of the hotel and placed his foot on the top step, looked back and smiled," Sgt Wiggan said.

After police forcibly removed Heiner from the hotel, he continued his belligerent behaviour, refusing to put on a seatbelt as officers took him to the watch-house.

"On the way to the watch-house, he was abusive and hostile to police," Sgt Wiggan said.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey told Heiner his actions show a serious disregard for the work of police.

"They've got a difficult enough job as it is without putting up with dickheads, full of grog," he said.

Heiner said he was remorseful for his actions and pleaded guilty to one charge each of failing to provide particulars, resisting an authorised person after being refused entry and failing to wear a seatbelt.

"In hindsight it was pretty silly, I should have kept my head down and my mouth shut," he said.

"I work four days a week to put myself through university. This has been a big stressor hanging over me in exam block."

Given his financial hardships, Magistrate Manthey sentenced Heiner to 100 hours of community service.

"There's no doubt you're apologetic … It's your choice whether you're one of those people who just can't handle grog. Honestly, it's one of those things you need to take stock of yourself," he said.

"You're a young fella with a great opportunity to do something good with your career.

"Best of luck, now that you've seen the other side of it, you'll make you a better lawyer hopefully."

No conviction was recorded.