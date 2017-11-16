You choose where to allocate preferences

WHILE Whitsunday voters are certain to be inundated with how to vote cards on the way to the ballot box, there is one important thing to remember.
Voters choose where preferences go and are not required to follow how to vote cards to cast a valid vote.
However, now that optional preferential voting has been replaced with compulsory preferential voting, it is very important to number every box on the ballot paper.
How to vote card interesting observations
The Greens preferenced independent candidate Dan Van Blarcom last below One Nation
Labor preferenced Dan Van Blarcom second last below Jason Costigan (LNP)
One Nation preferenced Labor ahead of the LNP
The LNP preferenced One Nation over all other candidates
KAP preferenced Labor ahead of the LNP
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.