You choose where to allocate preferences

Jason Costigan (LNP), Jennifer Whitney (KAP, Brownyn Taha (ALP) and Noel Skippen (PHON) at the ballot draw last week.
by Jacob Wilson

WHILE Whitsunday voters are certain to be inundated with how to vote cards on the way to the ballot box, there is one important thing to remember.

Voters choose where preferences go and are not required to follow how to vote cards to cast a valid vote.

However, now that optional preferential voting has been replaced with compulsory preferential voting, it is very important to number every box on the ballot paper.

How to vote card interesting observations

The Greens preferenced independent candidate Dan Van Blarcom last below One Nation

Labor preferenced Dan Van Blarcom second last below Jason Costigan (LNP)

One Nation preferenced Labor ahead of the LNP

The LNP preferenced One Nation over all other candidates

KAP preferenced Labor ahead of the LNP

Whitsunday Times

