‘You don’t get it’: Lisa slams PM

Lisa Wilkinson has launched a blistering attack on Scott Morrison, calling on the Prime Minister to apologise to Pamela Anderson "for the sake of your two daughters".

Wilkinson used a dedicated segment on Monday night's episode of The Project to slam Mr Morrison's "smutty" comments about his mates wanting to be "special envoys" to the Baywatch star.

"The problem is we don't think you get it Prime Minister, because when you dismiss a woman's ideas while stirring in some sexual innuendo it's not just your words we're hearing, it's every time a boys club has got in the way of our hopes and dreams," Wilkinson said on Monday.

"It's every disgusting comment we've heard muttered as we innocently walk down the street and just chalk up to being female.

"It's every time we've been belittled simply for being a woman. And if you think this is just fake outrage from some of the bleeding heart left think again."

Arguing Mr Morrison should stop trying to be a "fair dinkum" every man with his "pretend bus trips" and "baseball caps", Wilkinson called on the Prime Minister to think of his family.

"I wonder if this is how you would like men in the future to be talking about your girls?" Wilkinson said.

"I think it's time for you to apologise to Pamela Anderson, if not for us than at least for the sake of your two daughters and for all the little boys out there too."

Wilkinson's segment sparked debate on The Project panel, with Steve Price and Peter Helliar coming close to blowsover Mr Morrison's comments.

Price argued that the Prime Minister wouldn't "genuinely think that" about Anderson and had probably just being trying to appeal to a younger audience while making the comments.

"I would be pretty certain that a fundamental Christian like him with a wife and two daughters would not really feel all that comfortable about what he said. And if he was sensible, as you have suggested, he should say I made a mistake to Pamela Anderson and I apologise, end of the matter," Price said.

But Helliar disagreed, arguing: "But we do have the right to hold our Prime Minister to a higher standard, and just because he walks into an FM radio studio doesn't mean he's not the Prime Minister anymore."

"No - but is there no male on this panel that has made a gag like that in their life?" Price snapped back. "Including you and me probably."

"Yeah, we're allowed to evolve," Helliar replied, "And I think instead of being defensive about what you just saw, we should listen to what we just saw and heard and then take it with us."

"Correct," Price answered testily.

"I'm not saying you're not doing that," Helliar hit back.

Appearing on Gold Coast radio station Hot Tomato FM, Mr Morrison had laughed off Anderson's pleas made during a 60 Minutes interview earlier this month asking him to intervene and bring Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to Australia.

"I've had plenty of mates who have asked me if they can be my special envoy to sort the issue out with Pamela Anderson," he said.

In response, Anderson labelled the Prime Minister's comments "smutty" and "lewd" in an open letter published by The Daily Beast.

"You trivialised and laughed about the suffering of an Australian and his family. You followed it with smutty, unnecessary comments about a woman voicing her political opinion," she wrote.

"We all deserve better from our leaders, especially in the current environment."