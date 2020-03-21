You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

THE coronavirus pandemic has put pressure on many small businesses across the region with new regulations on visitors and self-isolation resulting in less foot traffic at the markets.

While the Lions markets went ahead in Airlie Beach today, the changing nature of COVID-19 may throw doubt on markets over the coming weeks.

But in the age of the internet, there’s a way to shop local and support stall holders without actually having to be at the markets in person.

Take a look at where you can find your favourite market stalls online and support them through what is a difficult time for many.

Pure n Natural Honey

Denise Lang from Pure n Natural Honey

Pure n Natural Honey sell, you guessed it, all things honey from the liquid gold itself to timber and furniture polish.

For premium raw honey to satisfy any sweet tooth, click here.

Clay By J

Jade Hunter from Clay By J

Clay By J are the one stop shop for handmade jewellery that is sure to turn heads.

To check out the quirky, colourful designs, take a look at their Instagram page.

Ryan’s Hawaiians

Ryan Cheetham from Ryan's Hawaiians

Spice up your wardrobe with printed socks, jocks and shirts.

You can browse all the products from Ryan’s Hawaiians here.

Tree of Life Designs

Jo Kay from Tree of Life Designs

Tree of Life Designs has jewellery to suit every style and taste.

To browse their massive range click here.

Tastes from Africa

Martin Stander from Tastes From Africa

Tastes of Africa sell biltong and dry wors made with secrets passed down the generations.

For a taste of Africa in Airlie Beach, click here.

Love and Wore

Katie McCoyat from Love and Wore

One woman’s trash is another woman’s new favourite outfit with Love and Wore, a store selling preloved clothing, accessories and decor.

To bag a treasure, head to Love and Wore’s Instagram page.

Leave your Worries Behind

Ron Thynne from LYWB Wooden Polarised Sunnies

There’s nothing worse than loosing your best pair of sunnies.

Luckily, you can browse the best in polarised wooden sunglasses here.

Old Farts Fiddling

Mal Byrne from Old Farts Fiddling

Old Farts Fiddling carve wood and bone to create unique hand crafted gifts.

If you’re looking for some one-of-a-kind gifts, check out their Facebook page.

Samata Herbals

Rose Hayhurst from Samata Herbs

De-stress and unwind with some organic herbal teas from Samata Herbals.

To view their wide range of teas sure to work wonders, click here.

Pearlythings

Dianna Forster from Pearlythings

Pearlythings lives up to it’s namesake selling a range of jewellery crafted from freshwater pearls.

Check out their Facebook page to browse their products.

The Earring Man at Airlie

Graham Simpson from The Earring Man of Airlie

The Earring Man at Airlie sell all kinds of decorative pieces from magpies to a very relevant set of toilet paper earrings.

Their social media pages are still in the works so keep an eye on this space to nab a pair for yourself.