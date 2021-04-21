‘You don’t know?’: Melissa grills contestant

Now that's a vibe.

With 16 contenders remaining and just five aprons left, it was set to be a manic night in the MasterChef kitchen. Or not.

For Tuesday night's challenge, contestants must choose from a basic pantry with 90 minutes on the clock, or a rich person's pantry with just 45 minutes.

"Look today's going to be a real big tell on how these guys handle pressure. If they pick the big pantry, they're only got 45 minutes. Are they going to be able to handle that pressure?" asks Jock. In a word, no.

Just three contestants opt for the time extension - Sara, Cameron, and Connor.

Connor says "I'm not going to overthink it today," and he absolutely means it.

"Are you telling me, with five aprons left, right now you don't know what you're cooking?" Melissa demands.

"Yes".

Somebody, please delete the Calm app from Connor's phone.

Across the room, Max wishes he had taken the 90-minute pantry. If he had simply traded peaches for nectarines, he would have scored himself another 45 minutes cooking time. This is why you shouldn't drop maths in year ten.

Cue Connor in the background looking at an empty chef. Not even a crescendo of strings can get him to take any action.

Then there's the marketing manager, Wynona, who gives her socials a shameless plug by cooking a #yummy pork dish from her Instagram feed. If she doesn't make it through, at least she'll get some likes out of it.

Just three contestants opt for the time extension – Sara, Cameron, and Connor.

The competition is ramping up and Sara definitely does not want to go back to the call centre. "I'm not leaving without an apron, so they will have to pry it out of my sticky fingers," she says in a cold, dead way.

Having just passed the bar exam, today's challenge is a cakewalk for Elise. The lawyer dominates from start to finish with a trout fillet topped with walnut pangrattato and fennel salad, inspired by her nonna.

And would you believe it, Connor comes good in the end with a pan-seared whiting with an avgolemono broth, nectarines and basil oil in a twist that literally everyone saw coming. "Not only was it beautiful to behold, but it was just cohesively lovely," says Mel.

Sara, we're going to need that apron back now.

The MasterClass class of 2021 has been decided. Tonight, the drama continues with a mystery box challenge led by last year's champion, Emelia Jackson.

Originally published as 'You don't know?': Melissa grills contestant