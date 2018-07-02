Menu
Offbeat

You must sign waiver before eating hottest burger in Oz

2nd Jul 2018 10:01 AM | Updated: 10:25 AM

BURGER Urge has released a burger which is so hot that those who attempt it will be required to sign a waiver before they bite.

Officially Australia's hottest burger, the Double Decker Death Wish is a double angus beef burger with lashings of ghost chilli sauce, so hot that customers will be provided goggles and gloves when served their meal.

Burger Urge managing director Sean Carthew said the company's most dangerous creation to date would test the limits of even the most seasoned burn-chasers.

"It's legitimately the hottest burger in Australia. Those ghost chillies are no joke," he said.

"The Double Decker Death Wish is unlike anything people are selling. It's definitely not for everybody."

It is available at all 26 Burger Urge stores, including the Toowoomba store from today until Friday.

Burger Urge is at The Intersection on the corner of Ruthven and Alderley Sts.
 

burger burger urge chilli editors picks hot toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

