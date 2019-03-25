'You should be ashamed': Mum's used syringes in family home

Mother-of-four Megan Victoria Gordon, 45, was scolded for failing to properly dispose of a needle after she overdosed in the home she shares with her children.

Mother-of-four Megan Victoria Gordon, 45, was scolded for failing to properly dispose of a needle after she overdosed in the home she shares with her children.

A MOTHER who overdosed and left a used, uncapped syringe lying around the home she shares with her four children was warned to "wake up" to herself.

Megan Victoria Gordon pleaded guilty today to failing to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of a syringe, a charge she was convicted of in 2013, 2014, 2015 and last year.

The court heard her latest offence was on New Year's Day when police were called to the overdose in Sippy Downs before Gordon was hospitalised.

Paramedics pointed out a sharps container on the bench with a number of capped syringes inside, and an uncapped syringe sitting on the bathroom bench nearby.

The court heard Gordon, 45, is the sole carer of four children aged six to 19, who live in the home but were not there at the time.

Magistrate Matthew McLaughin said though the children were not in immediate danger on January 1, Gordon's offending was a "window" into her life.

He warned with this offence and her history, she risked the Department of Child Services removing her children from her custody due to the "unsanitary, unsafe environment".

"You are an expert in failing to dispose of syringes, you should be ashamed of yourself," Magistrate McLaughlin said.

"You really need to take a look at your lifestyle and wake up to yourself."

Gordon was fined $300 and convictions were recorded.