You too can bellydance

CLASSES: Cara Griffin from Scimatar Belly Dance will run a belly dancing workshop in Airlie Beach on February 9. Nicole Zicchino

DISTRICT women will be able to try their hand at belly dancing, with a class to be held in Airlie Beach next month.

Cara Griffin, from Townsville's Scimatar Moon Belly Dance, is bringing the beginner's workshop to town.

She will teach traditional style Egyptian belly dancing in the two-hour workshop.

Ms Griffin said this style was a "soft form of aerobic exercise” - working participants' inner cores.

"It utilises the hips, stomach and legs,” she said.

"It's fabulous. It's glittery and fun.”

It is the second time Ms Griffin has held a belly dancing workshop in Airlie Beach, but the last one was a few years ago.

She said belly dancing had lots of benefits and this class was perfect for beginners.

"It's perfect for those who have no knowledge of belly dancing,” she said.

"The thing with belly dancing is it's for body and mind.

"It increases confidence, pushes people outside their comfort zone and peaks the mind.”

While this is the only workshop planned at the moment, Ms Griffin said if there was a lot of interest in the course, she would hopefully hold more classes on a monthly basis in the future.

The numbers for this workshop will be capped at 20, with the class already half full.

"I like to be able to get around and work with everybody,” Ms Griffin said on capping the numbers.

"The response has been really great.”

The class will be held at Vartamana Yoga and Day Spa in Port Drive, Airlie Beach on February 9 from 10am to noon.

Bookings for the workshop are essential, and can be made by phoning Ms Griffin on 0409 700 037 or by emailing her at bellydancetownsville@ gmail.com.

Participants should wear something comfortable and have bare feet for the class, while Ms Griffin will supply headscarves.