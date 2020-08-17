‘You were my best friend’: Brother’s tribute to Alyssa

The tragic death of Brisbane teenager Alyssa Postle triggered an outpouring of community support at the weekend, with more than $50,000 raised within 48 hours to support her grieving family.

Alyssa Postle was tragically killed last week, picture from 2019. Picture: Facebook

Alyssa, 17, was in the passenger seat of her friend's car when it struck a power pole at the intersection of Old North and Lavarack Roads, Bray Park on Tuesday night.

It is understood the impact of the horrific crash created a head injury which prevented blood and nutrients from entering Alyssa's brain, forcing her family to make the heartbreaking decision to switch off life support on Friday.

Alyssa's brother Adam Postle took to Facebook to pay tribute to his sister, writing Alyssa was a "loving and strong young woman who had so much to live for".

"Alyssa, you are my love and joy … you were my best friend," Adam said.

"We are all shocked and absolutely devastated.

"(We) will never fully recover from this."

More than 1000 people donated to the Facebook fundraising page, Sending off our beautiful Alyssa Postle, in an effort to help the Postle family with unexpected expenses.

Family friend Rachel McGregor said their hearts were broken for the family, who had become much-loved members of the Genesis Christian College community at which Alyssa had been a Year 12 student.

"There are no words, no way to understand why," she wrote.

"All we can do is pray for peace."

Adam described the community support as "amazing", and urged those with siblings to press pause on any arguments and to give them a big, loving hug.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sad passing of one of our U17 athletes Alyssa Postle following a tragic...

The Strathpine Spitfires Little Athletics Centre also expressed their heartfelt condolences, stating the U17 athlete had been a "much loved Spitfire for many years".