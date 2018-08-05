Menu
Login
Phannel Ellwood wearing Charlotte Orenshaw's design
Phannel Ellwood wearing Charlotte Orenshaw's design "Ode to Hadid” at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb
News

Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest

Jessica Lamb
by
5th Aug 2018 4:45 PM

EVERYTHING recycled from plastic, wire and tin cans to silk and rubber was artfully reconfigured into dramatic outfits by the Whitsundays' youngest artists in the Wilmar Sugar's Wearable Art competition yesterday afternoon.

Keeping to the 2018 Whitsunday Reef Festival theme "The Reef - it's magic", young artists were asked to create wearable designs to be modelled on stage in the middle of Airlie Beach main street.

First prize in the Year 5 and 6 section was 10-year-old Amelia McKay from Cannonvale State School with her creation "Bubble Ball".

 

Amelia McKay (10) from Cannonvale State School at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon.
Amelia McKay (10) from Cannonvale State School at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

Second place went to Elizabeth Straker and Sasha Jamieson for 'Magician of the Reef' with Alice Attwood and Lily Riley taking third for "Magic Wonderland Fun".

In the Year 9 and 10 category it was Year 9 St Catherine's College student Celeste Hardy Young who was handed the top accolade for her "Dump Bird" creation.

 

Year 9 St Catherine's College student Celeste Hardy Young wearing her
Year 9 St Catherine's College student Celeste Hardy Young wearing her "Dump Bird" category winning design at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

Year 10 student Charlotte Orenshaw's design "Ode to Hadid" worn by Phannel Ellwood came in second.

Fifteen-year-old Tia Gibbs from Proserpine State High School designed and wore "Jewel of the Reef" to place third.

 

Tia Gibbs (15) from Proserpine State High School at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon.
Tia Gibbs (15) from Proserpine State High School at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

In the hotly contest year 11 and 12 section final, Quinn McKenzie was victorious with his "Real Eyes, Real Lies" design worn by year 9 student Jessica Renton.

 

Year 9 student Jessica Renton modelling Quinn McKenzie's design
Year 9 student Jessica Renton modelling Quinn McKenzie's design "Real Eyes, Real Lies” at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

Second place was awarded to Nathaniel Savy's design 'Sound Waves'.

 

Year 11 and 12 age category finalists
Year 11 and 12 age category finalists "Faded Grandeur” by Eloise Male, "Real Eyes, Real Lies” by Quinn McKenzie and "Sound Waves” by Nathaniel Savy at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

With Eloise Male's Faded Grandeur worn by Charlotte Orenshaw taking third.

 

Charlotte Orenshaw modelling Eloise Male's design
Charlotte Orenshaw modelling Eloise Male's design "Faded Grandeur” at the Wearable Art competition at the Whitsunday Reef Festival on Saturday afternoon. Jessica Lamb

Check out our photo gallery of the contestants below:

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
art proserpine state high school proserpine state school recyclables st catherine's catholic college whitsunday christian college whitsunday reef festival 2018 wilmar sugar wearable art
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News FROM fast cars to pin-up girls, the Whitsunday Reef Festival's Revving the Reef event was a great success.

    • 5th Aug 2018 5:25 PM
    Prossie's Miss Patty Cakes bakes home the crown

    Prossie's Miss Patty Cakes bakes home the crown

    News Miss Patty caked baked home the win

    Were you snapped at the Whitsunday Reef Festival parade?

    Were you snapped at the Whitsunday Reef Festival parade?

    News Check out our massive photo gallery!

    Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

    Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon

    News Department confirms croc sighting in Mullers Lagoon.

    Local Partners