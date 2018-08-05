Young artists' creations amaze Reef fest
EVERYTHING recycled from plastic, wire and tin cans to silk and rubber was artfully reconfigured into dramatic outfits by the Whitsundays' youngest artists in the Wilmar Sugar's Wearable Art competition yesterday afternoon.
Keeping to the 2018 Whitsunday Reef Festival theme "The Reef - it's magic", young artists were asked to create wearable designs to be modelled on stage in the middle of Airlie Beach main street.
First prize in the Year 5 and 6 section was 10-year-old Amelia McKay from Cannonvale State School with her creation "Bubble Ball".
Second place went to Elizabeth Straker and Sasha Jamieson for 'Magician of the Reef' with Alice Attwood and Lily Riley taking third for "Magic Wonderland Fun".
In the Year 9 and 10 category it was Year 9 St Catherine's College student Celeste Hardy Young who was handed the top accolade for her "Dump Bird" creation.
Year 10 student Charlotte Orenshaw's design "Ode to Hadid" worn by Phannel Ellwood came in second.
Fifteen-year-old Tia Gibbs from Proserpine State High School designed and wore "Jewel of the Reef" to place third.
In the hotly contest year 11 and 12 section final, Quinn McKenzie was victorious with his "Real Eyes, Real Lies" design worn by year 9 student Jessica Renton.
Second place was awarded to Nathaniel Savy's design 'Sound Waves'.
With Eloise Male's Faded Grandeur worn by Charlotte Orenshaw taking third.
Check out our photo gallery of the contestants below: