A five-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car exiting a driveway in Townsville.

The boy was riding a bicycle on a Ross River Rd footpath with his father shortly after 7.30pm when a large car pulled out of a driveway, striking the child.

He sustained critical injuries and was transported to Townsville Hospital.

He died a short time later.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident to come forward to police.