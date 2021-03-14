Menu
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Young boy flown to hospital after three-way motorbike crash

Dominic Elsome
14th Mar 2021 6:00 PM
The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has flown a primary school-aged boy to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash in the North Burnett this afternoon (Sunday, March 14).

The rescue chopper was called to a private property, west of Biggenden, at 1pm.

It's believed the boy had been riding his motorbike, alongside two other people, when the three motorbikes collided.

A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
A primary school-aged boy was flown to hospital following a motorcycle accident at a property west of Biggenden. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The patient was reportedly thrown over the handlebars of his bike.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were on the scene, when the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew arrived.

The boy was treated for suspected arm fractures, before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.

A female adult, known to the patient, also travelled in the chopper, as an escort.

