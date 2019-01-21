Menu
Login
A young boy was allegedly hit by a car while on his scooter in Burdell on Monday afternoon. His dad posted these photos to social media in the hopes of finding information.
A young boy was allegedly hit by a car while on his scooter in Burdell on Monday afternoon. His dad posted these photos to social media in the hopes of finding information.
News

Young boy injured in a reported hit and run

by JACOB MILEY
21st Jan 2019 3:30 PM

A CHILD has been struck by a car at in an apparent hit-and-run at Burdell.

Emergency services were called to Iona Avenue about 1.45pm, after reports a young boy had suffered a head injury after being hit by a car.

Paramedics assessed the boy at the scene and said he was "alert and responsive".

He was taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

His father posted photos on social media after the incident, calling for information on the vehicle that may have hit his son.

Any info to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

boy burdell hit and run hospital scooter

Top Stories

    Sixteen newbies join the Airlie Beach parkrun crew

    Sixteen newbies join the Airlie Beach parkrun crew

    News SATURDAY fun started early with another perfect day in Airlie Beach parkrun paradise.

    Learning program is on a roll

    Learning program is on a roll

    News Bowen set for mobile learning program.

    Tasers drawn after police officer pushed

    Tasers drawn after police officer pushed

    News Police officer push and then tasers drawn

    A holistic approach to class is barre none

    A holistic approach to class is barre none

    News Soul Shift is offering a five-week barre course.