A young boy was injured when he came off his bike on the weekend.

A young boy was injured when he came off his bike on the weekend.

A YOUNG boy was taken to hospital following a motorcross accident over the weekend.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter airlifted the child to the Lady Cilento Children's hospital just after midday on Sunday.

The young boy was injured when he came off his bike while riding north-west of Brisbane.

He was transported in a stable condition.