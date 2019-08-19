YOUNG CHAMPS: Junior swimmers take over the state

SENSATIONAL: Cannonvale Cannons swimmers Jy Parkinson and Mikhaila Flint (with coach Mark Erickson) starred at the Queensland Short Course Championships in Brisbane.

TWO Cannonvale Cannons swimmers starred at the Queensland Short Course Championships in Brisbane on the weekend.

Jy Parkinson and Mikhaila Flint, both aged 13, competed with distinction against the top swimmers throughout the state.

The duo achieved a total of 18 medals and six of the medals were gold.

Cannons coach Mark Erickson was very impressed and proud of Jy and Mikhaila's achievements.

All of their swims were in the top 10 places in Queensland and both swimmers achieved massive personal bests.

Mikhaila achieved four gold medals and seven silver medals.

Her gold medal performances were in:

50 freestyle in 26.59sec (a 0.13sec PB)

50m butterfly in 28.48sec (a 0.22sec PB)

100m freestyle in 56.32 sec (a 1.16 sec PB) and

100m butterfly in 1.01.86 (a 1.76sec PB)

Mikhaila's silver medal swims were: 200m butterfly, 100m IM, 200m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle and 200m IM.

Jy's gold medal performances include: his 200m backstroke in 2.15.38 (a massive 8.14sec PB) and his 400m freestyle in 4.25.22 (a massive 9.57sec PB).

Jy was presented silver medals for his 200m freestyle in a time of 2.04.74 (another massive PB, 6.95sec) and 100m backstroke in a time of 1.02.94.

Jy's bronze medal swims were for 100m freestyle in 57.04sec 50m backstroke in 29.96sec and his 800m freestyle in 9.04.11 (a whooping 23.69sec PB).

Jy and Mikhaila had a huge programme and backed up all their swims.

Coach Erickson said that both Mikhaila and Jy trained consistently and were very dedicated.

They have a good work ethic and when they train they listen to feedback and really try to take the advice on board.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swimming Club congratulate Jy and Mikhaila on these outstanding achievements.

The club is very proud of you and would like to commend you on your top performances.