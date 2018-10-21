Menu
Toddler taken to hospital after snake bite

Liana Turner
21st Oct 2018

A YOUNG boy has been taken to hospital after being bitten by a snake.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the Cabarita Beach area about 1.30pm.

He said their reports suggested a two-year-old boy had been bitten by a snake, believed to be a brown snake.

Three snakes to watch out for right now on the Northern Rivers

He said the ambulance was cancelled as the boy was taken to hospital by car.

"It looks like the parents or someone related to the child has bundled them in their car and taken him straight to hospital," he said.

"We were cancelled en route.

"It looks like he's possibly gone to the Tweed Hospital."

No further details about the child's condition were available.

editors picks northern rivers snakes snake bite
Lismore Northern Star

