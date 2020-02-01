Young Citizen of the Year has big future ahead

Jack Handley was awarded Young Citizen of the Year for Airlie Beach, Cannonvale, Proserpine and surrounds.

JACK Handley described his younger self as “shy and timid” – traits that are hard to believe upon hearing his long list of leadership achievements, the most recent of which was Young Citizen of the Year.

The former Proserpine State High School student was among the award-winners at the Airlie Beach, Proserpine, Cannonvale and surrounds Australia Day ceremony last week.

And at the ripe old age of 18, Jack was well and truly deserving.

In 2019, he was school vice-captain, indigenous leader, house captain, care group representative, sports group president and captain of the open school boys’ rugby team.

While Jack said it was difficult juggling all these roles alongside studying, he did so to encourage other indigenous students that they had the power to achieve great things.

“We always hear stories around the community and Australia with indigenous people and their backgrounds, and how if they don’t have the best background they don’t really do well at school,” he said.

“As an indigenous person, I thought if I can do this it could inspire indigenous kids in the community and give them someone to look at as a role model so they can try to stay in school and work hard.

“Because if you work hard enough anything is possible.”

One of Jack’s biggest achievements while in the role of indigenous leader was taking on the duty of reading the ‘welcome to country.’

“Before I became indigenous leader it was the school captain who read the welcome to country,” he said.

“I wanted to have the indigenous leader do the welcome to country, and I was able to do that every Monday at assembly and they’re still keeping it up this year.

“That’s something I’m very proud of.”

Jack was born and raised in Proserpine and had plans to take a gap year before starting a degree in engineering at James Cook University in 2021.

His interest in engineering was sparked while on an InspireU camp- an initiative run by the University of Queensland to help indigenous youth identify their tertiary aspirations.

Jack studied engineering for a week in Brisbane as part of the camp and was “sold” on pursuing it as a career.

Principal of Proserpine State High School Don McDermott said Jack was a hard worker from a young age who continued to excel throughout his high school career.

“Jack was one of those quiet leaders that just continued to grow and grow as the years went by,” he said.

“He stood strong and valued everyone’s diversity and people had a lot of trust in him.

“To take on the challenges and then obviously continue to develop his skills is a real asset to him as a young man.

“I’m very proud of him for his achievements and I’m proud we could support him to grow.”

Jack thanked the school and all his teachers for encouraging him to work hard and take on every opportunity possible.

He also passed on some words of wisdom for those still at the school.

“Just try to be the best version of yourself,” he said.

“If leadership is what you want to take on then do that.

“You want to try and become the best version of yourself and whatever you think is right, you do it.”