Young crims involved in 5hr roof stand-off

FOUR young criminals took part in five-hour long standoff with staff on the roof of Cleveland Youth Detention Centre.

The juvenile offenders managed to access a roof of a building in the detention centre about 4.30pm on Friday.

Youth Justice Minister Di Farmer said it took about five hours for staff to bring the offenders down.

"Staff worked with the young people in accordance with standard protocols to resolve the incident safely," she said.

"As a matter of routine, after an incident is reviewed any possible offence is referred to the Queensland Police Service."

Police have been contacted about the incident.

In the past inmates have sent the detention centre into lockdown by climbing on the roof.

On November 19 last year two youths got on the roof and were seen banging sticks on top of the building.

That incident occurred a year after Cleveland Youth Detention Centre was overrun by 20 young offender who took over the prison in a 14-hour riot which left one guard partially blind.

During the November 10 riot in 2016, children hurled projectiles at staff and police while making demands for fast food and alcohol.

A Youth Justice spokesman previously told the Townsville Bulletin since the riot, the centre's staff and management had worked together to improve its security and safety.