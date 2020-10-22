Menu
Joshua Tyson Bridge, 21, assaulted a Gympie cop after drink driving for a fifth time.
News

Young dad assaulted Gympie cop after drink driving bust

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
22nd Oct 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:13 AM
A YOUNG father with a "terrible" history of drink driving has been told one more wrong move will put him behind bars, after he drove under the influence and later assaulted a police officer in Gympie earlier this year.

Joshua Tyson Bridge, 21, pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from a night of offending in June in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard Bridge blew .156 when he was stopped on Gympie Connection Rd some time after 11pm on June 26, and he had been driving a car not fitted with an interlock device as required by his restricted licence.

Bridge also violated a restriction on his P1 licence which barred him from driving between 11pm and 5am.

He was arrested and taken to the watch house, where he assaulted a female police officer by throwing his necklace at her some time on the morning of June 27, the court heard.

Prosecuting Sergeant Mick Phillips said Bridge's criminal history was "nothing short of terrible", citing four previous drink driving offences, as well as past offences to do with assaulting or obstructing police and public nuisance.

Sgt Phillips said Bridge wasn't learning from his past behaviour and was "very close" to a mandatory jail sentence.

Bridge's lawyer Nathan Crook said his client was remorseful and understood the predicament he had put himself and his young family into.

Mr Crook told the court Bridge had suffered mentally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused him to be temporarily made redundant earlier in the year.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Bridge's history showed he had a "big problem with alcohol".

"You've got to stop doing this stuff. If you want to be a father to your daughter you've got to stop behaving like you're 16," Mr Callaghan said.

Bridge was given a head sentence of six months' jail suspended immediately for two years for one charge each of driving under the influence, obstructing police, driving without an interlock device, driving after 11pm and assaulting a police officer.

He was also banned from driving for two years.

