Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young father has been told he will remain behind bars for a month after he was charged with multiple counts of assaulting police.
A young father has been told he will remain behind bars for a month after he was charged with multiple counts of assaulting police.
Crime

Young dad charged with multiple counts of assault police

by Marcel Baum
23rd Sep 2020 6:54 PM

A young father imprisoned and charged with assaulting a woman while armed and in company was told by a court he "would not be going anywhere" until his next court case.

Appearing from custody via video link at the Cleveland Magistrates Court on Tuesday Daniel Robb, 26, was told he would be remanded until his next appearance scheduled for October 22.

The court heard Mount Cotton man Robb is alleged to have assaulted a woman at a Hibiscus Drive residence in Mount Cotton while armed and in company on September 18.

Daniel Robb remains in custody charged with serious assault of police. Picture: Supplied
Daniel Robb remains in custody charged with serious assault of police. Picture: Supplied


On the same day Robb was also charged with three counts of serious assault of police officer or any person acting in aid of a police officer; three counts of assaulting police and two counts of obstructing police.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta said these were by far the defendant's most serious charges which involved Robb allegedly wrestling with police.

The court heard Robb had recently become a father and was further charged with stealing perfume from the Mount Cotton Chemist Warehouse on February 2, stealing petrol from a Cleveland 7-Eleven on February 18, committing a public nuisance at a Victoria Point shopping centre on January 7 and stealing from Heisig Constructions between December 21 and 27 in 2018.

Originally published as Young dad charged with multiple counts of serious assault of police

assault crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Talented teen scores place on QLD side with AIS in sights

        Premium Content Talented teen scores place on QLD side with AIS in sights

        Sport Proserpine High student has added another entry to her list of achievements and is about to embark on an exciting adventure.

        This rider could help police with dangerous drive inquiries

        Premium Content This rider could help police with dangerous drive inquiries

        Crime Bowen police searching for rider they claim is putting lives at risk

        Extension over Airlie Creek given green light

        Premium Content Extension over Airlie Creek given green light

        Community An application for a deck that will extend over the creek has been in the works for...

        Gaffney dominates for Whitsunday women but youth do it tough

        Premium Content Gaffney dominates for Whitsunday women but youth do it tough

        Soccer It was a mixed bag for Whitsunday United with the women bagging a win while youth...