Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
Crime

Young driver charged after crashing into traffic lights

Felicity Ripper
15th Nov 2020 10:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A traffic light was smashed and debris strewn across the road when a car crashed overnight.

Police allege a 21-year-old man's inattention led him to slam into the lights on Nicklin Way at Bokarina.

Paramedics and police were called to the scene near Beach Dr just after 3am to find the dislodged traffic light and exposed wiring.

Jetski crashes into bridge after teens throw rocks

"His vehicle was in an undriveable state," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

 

A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.

 

The Parrearra man suffered no injuries but was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court in early December.

 

A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
A young man has been charged after a crash at Bokarina on November 15.
bokarina charge crash traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Premium Content WATCH: Miners’ memorial livestream goes global

        Community Watch the replay of the Driveways at Dusk livestream here >>>

        Cost of rising sea levels on Whitsunday towns revealed

        Premium Content Cost of rising sea levels on Whitsunday towns revealed

        Council News Seawalls, land buybacks and road raising could all be on the cards for vulnerable...

        Cop charged with computer misuse is back in court

        Premium Content Cop charged with computer misuse is back in court

        Crime It is alleged the offending occurred in June in a small town within the Mackay...

        THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bold riders take on top bulls Airlie

        Premium Content THRILLS AND SPILLS: Bold riders take on top bulls Airlie

        Sport PHOTO GALLERY: Some of the nation’s best bull riders are in town for an...