Young driver killed in rollover

A 20-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash in Forest Lake overnight.

The man's car was travelling on Johnson Road between Stradbroke and Woorgaroo Streets around 10:45pm when it lost control on a bend.

The car collided with a light pole before rolling and striking a tree, killing the sole occupant.

Emergency services closed Johnson Road between 11:00pm and 3:30am while they attended the crash.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.